Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells $32,580.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 357,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

