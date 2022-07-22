Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 22,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

