Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CADNF. Desjardins cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

