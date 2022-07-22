Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $22.10. 9,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 731,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.