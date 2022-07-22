Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.36. 30,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,305. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.83.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

