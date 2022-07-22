CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 60,639 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $270,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.