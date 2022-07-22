CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CBRE opened at $81.26 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

