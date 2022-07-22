Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Cebu Air Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

