Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $107,368,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $4,560,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $5.83 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

