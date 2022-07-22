Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

CDEV stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 5.10.

Institutional Trading of Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.1% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 55.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,582,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,394 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 525.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 285,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $9,303,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

