CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

