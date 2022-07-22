CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CNP stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.