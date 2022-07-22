Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE CG opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.75. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.33 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

