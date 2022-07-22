CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,546 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $139,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.54 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

