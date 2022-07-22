CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

