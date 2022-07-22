CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $453.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

