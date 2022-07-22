CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

USB stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

