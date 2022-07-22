CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.68 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

