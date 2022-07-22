CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.04 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

