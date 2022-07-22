CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.69 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $639.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $623.42 and its 200-day moving average is $704.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

