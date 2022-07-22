CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 128 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,808,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.