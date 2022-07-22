CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 332 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.