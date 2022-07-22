CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,437 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 137,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

