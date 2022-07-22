CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 419 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $433,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $779.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

