CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 7,232 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

