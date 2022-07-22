Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVCY opened at $15.96 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.