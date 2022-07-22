Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

