Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.12) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

