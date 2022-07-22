Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.35. 10,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,232,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
