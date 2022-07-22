Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.35. 10,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,232,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

