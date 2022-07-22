Century Casinos, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Casinos in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Casinos’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

