Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

NYSE CHGG opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

