Chegg, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Chegg Trading Up 3.8 %

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

NYSE CHGG opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $130,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $31,214,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,405,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $18,161,000.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.