Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG stock remained flat at $44.90 during trading hours on Friday. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

