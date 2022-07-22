Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG stock remained flat at $44.90 during trading hours on Friday. 773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $209.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

