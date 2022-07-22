Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Chesswood Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHW stock opened at C$12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$226.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 34.83. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$10.95 and a one year high of C$15.25.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
