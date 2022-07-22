Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$226.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 34.83. Chesswood Group has a one year low of C$10.95 and a one year high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 2.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,525. In related news, Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total value of C$80,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,525. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $187,709.

CHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

