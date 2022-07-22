Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 1,293,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,717. The company has a market cap of $690.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,609 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

