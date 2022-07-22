China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 1,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 96,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.
China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.
