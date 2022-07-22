China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 1,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 96,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

China Index Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Get China Index alerts:

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Index

About China Index

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of China Index Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:CIH Get Rating ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of China Index worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.