China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Molybdenum Price Performance
OTC:CMCLF opened at 0.51 on Monday. China Molybdenum has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 0.84.
About China Molybdenum
