Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 23.4% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.