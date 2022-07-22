Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 49,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 323,491 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.