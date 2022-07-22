Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $403.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,060,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 853,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

