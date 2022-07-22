CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $23.93. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $163,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $496,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $24,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

