Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,443.0% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 725,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.68. 198,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,386,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.