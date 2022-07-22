Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

