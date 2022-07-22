Citigroup Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $100.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

MTZ opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,287,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,946,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

