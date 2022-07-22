Citigroup Increases The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $59.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $116,280.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 192,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

