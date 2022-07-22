Citigroup Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $52.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after acquiring an additional 573,467 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

