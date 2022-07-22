Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.95.

C stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

