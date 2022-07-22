Citigroup Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE FSLY opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Fastly has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $33,625,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $11,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

