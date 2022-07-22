Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,639.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

