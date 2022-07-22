Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.91% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

CZFS stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Citizens Financial Services

CZFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.